Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Digital Realty Trust (DLR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.16% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Digital Realty Trust is $201.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $173.72 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.16% from its latest reported closing price of $188.16 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Digital Realty Trust is 5,744MM, a decrease of 5.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digital Realty Trust. This is an decrease of 817 owner(s) or 40.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLR is 0.22%, an increase of 61.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.50% to 344,739K shares. The put/call ratio of DLR is 3.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 28,001K shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,725K shares , representing an increase of 15.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 5.87% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 21,996K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,234K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,037K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 11.52% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 8,937K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,931K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 3.99% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 8,618K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,639K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 4.41% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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