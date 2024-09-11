Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of CVRx (CVRX) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of CVRx (NasdaqGS:CVRX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.53% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for CVRx is $14.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 75.53% from its latest reported closing price of $7.99 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CVRx is 59MM, an increase of 33.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVRx. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 5.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVRX is 0.12%, an increase of 38.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.87% to 14,184K shares. The put/call ratio of CVRX is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Johnson & Johnson holds 4,103K shares representing 18.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 2,371K shares representing 10.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 587K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares , representing an increase of 91.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVRX by 847.07% over the last quarter.

Emerald Advisers holds 453K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 488K shares , representing a decrease of 7.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVRX by 36.30% over the last quarter.

Parkman Healthcare Partners holds 448K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares , representing an increase of 25.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVRX by 3.12% over the last quarter.

CVRx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CVRx, Inc. is a privately held company founded in 2001 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company has developed the second-generation BAROSTIM NEO, a minimally invasive implantable system approved for use in heart failure in over 30 countries and approved for use in resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area, Colombia and New Zealand.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.