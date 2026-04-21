Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.51% Downside

As of April 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Custom Truck One Source is $8.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.51% from its latest reported closing price of $8.37 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Custom Truck One Source is 1,857MM, a decrease of 4.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 160 funds or institutions reporting positions in Custom Truck One Source. This is an decrease of 143 owner(s) or 47.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTOS is 0.15%, an increase of 23.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.44% to 216,544K shares. The put/call ratio of CTOS is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Platinum Equity Advisors holds 156,744K shares representing 69.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canvas Wealth Advisors holds 7,050K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,747K shares , representing an increase of 32.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTOS by 22.53% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 5,443K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,310K shares , representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTOS by 48.25% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 4,201K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,389K shares , representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTOS by 23.72% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,794K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,475K shares , representing a decrease of 44.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTOS by 37.30% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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