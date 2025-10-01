Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of COPT Defense Properties (CDP) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.34% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for COPT Defense Properties is $32.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 12.34% from its latest reported closing price of $29.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for COPT Defense Properties is 710MM, a decrease of 5.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 737 funds or institutions reporting positions in COPT Defense Properties. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDP is 0.17%, an increase of 0.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 148,691K shares. The put/call ratio of CDP is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 7,241K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,835K shares , representing an increase of 5.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDP by 3.40% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 4,759K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,728K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDP by 4.16% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,196K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,230K shares , representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDP by 2.70% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,669K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,667K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDP by 4.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,625K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,541K shares , representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDP by 7.64% over the last quarter.

