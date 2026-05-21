Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Connect Biopharma Holdings (CNTB) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Connect Biopharma Holdings (NasdaqGM:CNTB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 269.81% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Connect Biopharma Holdings is $8.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 269.81% from its latest reported closing price of $2.31 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Connect Biopharma Holdings is 390MM, an increase of 167,170.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -14.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Connect Biopharma Holdings. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 53.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNTB is 0.09%, an increase of 4.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 52.90% to 12,746K shares. The put/call ratio of CNTB is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ikarian Capital holds 5,388K shares representing 9.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,788K shares , representing an increase of 11.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNTB by 1.02% over the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 1,235K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 900K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company.

Perceptive Advisors holds 793K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ADAR1 Capital Management holds 742K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.