Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Coincheck Group N.V. (CNCK) with Overweight Recommendation

February 19, 2025 — 07:04 pm EST

Fintel reports that on February 19, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Coincheck Group N.V. (NasdaqGM:CNCK) with a Overweight recommendation.

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coincheck Group N.V.. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 400.00% in the last quarter.

Ghisallo Capital Management holds 1,174K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company.

Weiss Asset Management holds 220K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company.

Linden Advisors holds 157K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company.

Shay Capital holds 113K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 102K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

