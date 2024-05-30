Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Codexis (CDXS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Codexis (NasdaqGS:CDXS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 110.12% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Codexis is 6.70. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 110.12% from its latest reported closing price of 3.19.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Codexis is 116MM, an increase of 56.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Codexis. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDXS is 0.06%, an increase of 7.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.24% to 61,705K shares. The put/call ratio of CDXS is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 4,462K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,593K shares , representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDXS by 6.21% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 3,445K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,419K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDXS by 13.18% over the last quarter.

Opaleye Management holds 3,120K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,046K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDXS by 3.93% over the last quarter.

Telemark Asset Management holds 2,696K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,076K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,073K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDXS by 4.48% over the last quarter.

Codexis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis' proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.