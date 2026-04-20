Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Candel Therapeutics (CADL) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Candel Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:CADL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 167.02% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Candel Therapeutics is $19.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 167.02% from its latest reported closing price of $7.21 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Candel Therapeutics is 94MM, an increase of 304,254.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Candel Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 93 owner(s) or 51.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CADL is 0.09%, an increase of 59.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.47% to 23,627K shares. The put/call ratio of CADL is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acorn Capital Advisors holds 2,581K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 1,695K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,384K shares , representing an increase of 18.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CADL by 34.36% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 978K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 928K shares , representing an increase of 5.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CADL by 12.86% over the last quarter.

Halter Ferguson Financial holds 748K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 698K shares , representing an increase of 6.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CADL by 14.14% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Ventures holds 406K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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