Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Camp4 Therapeutics (CAMP) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Camp4 Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:CAMP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 204.48% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Camp4 Therapeutics is $9.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 204.48% from its latest reported closing price of $3.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Camp4 Therapeutics is 344MM, an increase of 11,336.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.92, an increase of 373.52% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camp4 Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 8.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAMP is 0.09%, an increase of 56.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.06% to 12,326K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Enavate Sciences GP holds 3,786K shares. No change in the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management holds 2,928K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AH Capital Management, L.L.C. holds 2,125K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Harbourvest Partners holds 1,272K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 272K shares. No change in the last quarter.

