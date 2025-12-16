Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Brazil Potash (GRO) with Speculative Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Brazil Potash (NYSEAM:GRO) with a Speculative Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 93.18% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Brazil Potash is $3.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.79 to a high of $3.94. The average price target represents an increase of 93.18% from its latest reported closing price of $1.98 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brazil Potash. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 81.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRO is 0.02%, an increase of 404.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.74% to 1,319K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sagil Capital Llp holds 360K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company.

Diversified Trust holds 259K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 84K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing an increase of 59.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRO by 382.53% over the last quarter.

EverSource Wealth Advisors holds 83K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 78K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares , representing a decrease of 99.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRO by 22.63% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.