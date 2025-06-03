Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Braze (BIT:1BRZE) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Braze (BIT:1BRZE) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in Braze. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1BRZE is 0.33%, an increase of 6.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.68% to 84,996K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cadian Capital Management holds 4,557K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,674K shares , representing an increase of 19.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BRZE by 20.60% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,575K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,640K shares , representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BRZE by 3.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,388K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,233K shares , representing an increase of 6.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BRZE by 3.91% over the last quarter.

ShawSpring Partners holds 2,373K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares , representing an increase of 36.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1BRZE by 41.37% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,252K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,309K shares , representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BRZE by 17.60% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.