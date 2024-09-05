Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Booking Holdings (SNSE:BKNGCL) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Booking Holdings (SNSE:BKNGCL) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,890 funds or institutions reporting positions in Booking Holdings. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKNGCL is 0.62%, an increase of 2.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.99% to 36,025K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 1,500K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,541K shares , representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKNGCL by 4.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,071K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,074K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKNGCL by 5.92% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,042K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 962K shares , representing an increase of 7.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKNGCL by 82.02% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 996K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,122K shares , representing a decrease of 12.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKNGCL by 5.33% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 871K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 879K shares , representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKNGCL by 2.38% over the last quarter.

