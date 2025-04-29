Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BMV:BCRX) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BMV:BCRX) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 11,865K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 9,085K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 8,144K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,136K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCRX by 25.56% over the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 7,094K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,495K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,572K shares , representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCRX by 3.62% over the last quarter.

