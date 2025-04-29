Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:BCRX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.43% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is $15.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 86.43% from its latest reported closing price of $8.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is 540MM, an increase of 19.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCRX is 0.14%, an increase of 14.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.70% to 193,425K shares. The put/call ratio of BCRX is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 11,865K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 9,085K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 8,144K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,136K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCRX by 25.56% over the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 7,094K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,495K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,572K shares , representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCRX by 3.62% over the last quarter.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. Oral, once-daily ORLADEYO™ (berotralstat) is approved in the United States and Japan for the prevention of HAE attacks in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older, and under regulatory review for approval in the European Union and United Kingdom. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection), a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza, has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Korea. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing.

