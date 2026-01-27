Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Better Home & Finance Holding (BETR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 27, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Better Home & Finance Holding (NasdaqGM:BETR) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Better Home & Finance Holding. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 9.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BETR is 0.02%, an increase of 85.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 31.06% to 2,995K shares. The put/call ratio of BETR is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 629K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 579K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 588K shares , representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BETR by 315.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 263K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 232K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares , representing a decrease of 5.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BETR by 233.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 139K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares , representing an increase of 6.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BETR by 134.91% over the last quarter.

