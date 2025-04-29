Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Astria Therapeutics (ATXS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Astria Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:ATXS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 428.96% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Astria Therapeutics is $27.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 428.96% from its latest reported closing price of $5.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Astria Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 290 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astria Therapeutics. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 5.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATXS is 0.09%, an increase of 10.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.81% to 62,407K shares. The put/call ratio of ATXS is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 6,485K shares representing 11.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 5,105K shares representing 9.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vestal Point Capital holds 4,180K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,000K shares , representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATXS by 33.66% over the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 3,554K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fcpm Iii Services B.v. holds 2,873K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company.

Astria Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Astria Therapeutics’ dedicated and passionate team is devoted to bringing life-changing therapies to patients and families impacted by HAE and rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases.

