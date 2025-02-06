Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 6, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of AST SpaceMobile (NasdaqGS:ASTS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.79% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for AST SpaceMobile is $35.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 31.79% from its latest reported closing price of $27.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AST SpaceMobile is 544MM, an increase of 21,675.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 433 funds or institutions reporting positions in AST SpaceMobile. This is an increase of 98 owner(s) or 29.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASTS is 0.20%, an increase of 14.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.73% to 82,409K shares. The put/call ratio of ASTS is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 4,684K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 671K shares , representing an increase of 85.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTS by 1,342.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,093K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,718K shares , representing an increase of 9.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTS by 132.91% over the last quarter.

Broad Run Investment Management holds 3,799K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,846K shares , representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTS by 96.11% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,629K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,455K shares , representing a decrease of 105.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTS by 63.62% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,484K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,689K shares , representing an increase of 22.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTS by 151.72% over the last quarter.

AST SpaceMobile Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AST SpaceMobile is building the first, and only, space-based cellular broadband network to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on its extensive IP and patent portfolio. AST SpaceMobile's team of engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today's five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected.

