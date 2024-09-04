Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Arcellx (ACLX) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Arcellx (NasdaqGS:ACLX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.21% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Arcellx is $81.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 23.21% from its latest reported closing price of $66.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Arcellx is 1MM, a decrease of 99.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 433 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcellx. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACLX is 0.39%, an increase of 3.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.27% to 54,008K shares. The put/call ratio of ACLX is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 3,890K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,934K shares , representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 8.02% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 3,848K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,818K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 13.05% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 3,745K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sr One Capital Management holds 2,347K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,903K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,522K shares , representing an increase of 19.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 2.64% over the last quarter.

Arcellx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arcellx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused developing controllable cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer and other incurable diseases.

