Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:APLS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 138.83% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is $42.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 138.83% from its latest reported closing price of $17.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is 1,291MM, an increase of 65.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 546 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apellis Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 5.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APLS is 0.20%, an increase of 14.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.74% to 140,052K shares. The put/call ratio of APLS is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 12,222K shares representing 9.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,111K shares , representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 18.06% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 11,891K shares representing 9.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,801K shares representing 9.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,567K shares , representing a decrease of 31.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 12.30% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 8,477K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,089K shares , representing a decrease of 19.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 2.51% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 4,275K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,401K shares , representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 26.39% over the last quarter.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in targeted C3 therapies, the company aims to develop transformative therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, nephrology, and neurology.

