Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Amgen (AMGN) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Amgen (NasdaqGS:AMGN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.13% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Amgen is $326.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $186.85 to a high of $408.45. The average price target represents an increase of 19.13% from its latest reported closing price of $273.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amgen is 28,817MM, a decrease of 13.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 21.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,176 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amgen. This is an increase of 110 owner(s) or 2.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMGN is 0.47%, an increase of 4.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.82% to 490,364K shares. The put/call ratio of AMGN is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,845K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,041K shares , representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 21.20% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,550K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,073K shares , representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 20.88% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 13,206K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,533K shares , representing an increase of 20.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 2.04% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 13,002K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,256K shares , representing a decrease of 9.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 22.29% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,475K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,123K shares , representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 20.23% over the last quarter.

AMGEN Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology. Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

