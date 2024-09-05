Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Amazon.com (BVC:AMZN) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Amazon.com (BVC:AMZN) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6,830 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amazon.com. This is an increase of 140 owner(s) or 2.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMZN is 2.50%, an increase of 3.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.76% to 7,343,852K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 295,886K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 293,875K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 4.90% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 235,043K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 230,356K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 3.48% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 193,369K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 187,843K shares , representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 4.66% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 181,610K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 189,705K shares , representing a decrease of 4.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 0.13% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 172,868K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 171,742K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 4.72% over the last quarter.

