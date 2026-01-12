Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Allot (ALLT) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 12, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Allot (NasdaqGS:ALLT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.85% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Allot is $13.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.62 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 25.85% from its latest reported closing price of $10.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Allot is 159MM, an increase of 61.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allot. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLT is 0.54%, an increase of 0.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.68% to 35,399K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLT is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lynrock Lake holds 10,011K shares representing 20.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,019K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLT by 13.06% over the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 4,606K shares representing 9.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,528K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLT by 9.75% over the last quarter.

QVT Financial holds 4,506K shares representing 9.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 1,565K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

G2 Investment Partners Management holds 1,400K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,658K shares , representing a decrease of 18.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLT by 3.62% over the last quarter.

