Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Aligos Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:ALGS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,098.50% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Aligos Therapeutics is $67.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1,098.50% from its latest reported closing price of $5.60 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Aligos Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aligos Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 10.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGS is 0.01%, an increase of 17.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.80% to 2,974K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 444K shares representing 8.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 412K shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sio Capital Management holds 327K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 336K shares , representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGS by 29.20% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 267K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 269K shares , representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGS by 58.92% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 230K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing an increase of 94.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGS by 252.52% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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