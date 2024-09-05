Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Airbnb (LSE:0A8C) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Airbnb (LSE:0A8C) with a Underweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,018 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airbnb. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A8C is 0.37%, an increase of 8.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.50% to 379,902K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 14,245K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,117K shares , representing a decrease of 27.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A8C by 28.79% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 13,164K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,632K shares , representing an increase of 19.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A8C by 41.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,555K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,716K shares , representing an increase of 6.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A8C by 4.22% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 12,439K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,754K shares , representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A8C by 1.83% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 11,866K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,620K shares , representing a decrease of 56.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A8C by 41.73% over the last quarter.

