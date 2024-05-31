Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 196.51% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for ADC Therapeutics is 10.20. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 196.51% from its latest reported closing price of 3.44.

The projected annual revenue for ADC Therapeutics is 165MM, an increase of 140.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in ADC Therapeutics. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADCT is 0.29%, an increase of 97.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.84% to 34,717K shares. The put/call ratio of ADCT is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redmile Group holds 15,269K shares representing 15.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,328K shares , representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 176.50% over the last quarter.

Prosight Management holds 7,050K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,472K shares , representing an increase of 8.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 104.18% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,541K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,460K shares , representing an increase of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 29.82% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,194K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,526K shares , representing a decrease of 27.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 49.58% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,010K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,673K shares , representing a decrease of 164.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 0.96% over the last quarter.

Adc Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Company has created a deep clinical pipeline by combining its decades of experience and strategic target selection with proprietary next-generation pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) technology. The Company's Biologics License Application for its lead product candidate, loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca, formerly ADCT-402) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma was given priority review status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date of May 21, 2021. The Company's second lead product candidate, camidanlumab tesirine (Cami, formerly ADCT-301), is being evaluated in a 117-patient pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma.

