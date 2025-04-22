Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of AbbVie (ABBV) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.14% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for AbbVie is $219.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $174.73 to a high of $263.55. The average price target represents an increase of 29.14% from its latest reported closing price of $170.16 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AbbVie is 57,697MM, an increase of 2.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,205 funds or institutions reporting positions in AbbVie. This is an increase of 282 owner(s) or 5.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABBV is 0.72%, an increase of 3.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.93% to 1,519,903K shares. The put/call ratio of ABBV is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 55,370K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,976K shares , representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 12.28% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 51,762K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,312K shares , representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 12.75% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 47,834K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,261K shares , representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 11.98% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 37,145K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,161K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 11.43% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 33,984K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,206K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 8.90% over the last quarter.

Abbvie Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. The Company strives to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.