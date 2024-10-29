News & Insights

Stocks

Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Stake in Ascent Resources

October 29, 2024

Ascent Resources (GB:AST) has released an update.

Ascent Resources PLC has announced that Cantor Fitzgerald Europe has increased its stake in the company, crossing the 6% threshold for voting rights. This acquisition signals a growing interest in Ascent Resources’ potential, marking a notable development in the company’s shareholder dynamics. Investors may find this shift significant as it could influence future decision-making at Ascent.

