Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Supernus Pharmaceuticals (LSE:0LB2)

Fintel reports that on February 19, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded their outlook for Supernus Pharmaceuticals (LSE:0LB2) from Overweight to Neutral.

There are 616 funds or institutions reporting positions in Supernus Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 4.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LB2 is 0.15%, an increase of 0.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 76,505K shares.

Armistice Capital holds 4,836K shares representing 8.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,096K shares , representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LB2 by 10.44% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,514K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,555K shares , representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LB2 by 3.42% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,629K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,632K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LB2 by 7.89% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,996K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,008K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LB2 by 3.65% over the last quarter.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 1,752K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,932K shares , representing a decrease of 10.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LB2 by 3.22% over the last quarter.

