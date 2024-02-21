Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded their outlook for RAPT Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:RAPT) from Overweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 528.03% Upside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for RAPT Therapeutics is 43.15. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 528.03% from its latest reported closing price of 6.87.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for RAPT Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 297 funds or institutions reporting positions in RAPT Therapeutics. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RAPT is 0.24%, an increase of 26.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 35,994K shares. The put/call ratio of RAPT is 4.99, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,414K shares representing 9.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,540K shares, representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAPT by 32.20% over the last quarter.

Column Group holds 2,681K shares representing 7.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,140K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,921K shares, representing an increase of 10.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAPT by 11.43% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,021K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,022K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAPT by 5.31% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 1,794K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares, representing an increase of 16.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAPT by 54.72% over the last quarter.

RAPT Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, FLX475 and RPT193, each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of cancer and inflammation, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets that are in the discovery stage of development.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.