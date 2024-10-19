Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Lilium N.V. (LSE:0AB4)

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded their outlook for Lilium N.V. (LSE:0AB4) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 175.43% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lilium N.V. is 1.99 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 0.76 GBX to a high of 3.18 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 175.43% from its latest reported closing price of 0.72 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lilium N.V. is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lilium N.V.. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 12.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0AB4 is 0.12%, an increase of 436.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 167.81% to 26,102K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

B. Riley Financial holds 11,028K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Allianz Asset Management holds 2,508K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Barclays holds 2,044K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,606K shares , representing an increase of 21.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0AB4 by 7.28% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 2,000K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,939K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0AB4 by 26.79% over the last quarter.

Capstone Investment Advisors holds 1,759K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

