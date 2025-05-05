Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Onto Innovation (BMV:ONTO)

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded their outlook for Onto Innovation (BMV:ONTO) from Overweight to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 501 funds or institutions reporting positions in Onto Innovation. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 5.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONTO is 0.23%, an increase of 0.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.01% to 61,103K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,192K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,008K shares , representing an increase of 8.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 14.11% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,603K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,544K shares , representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 19.91% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,553K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,282K shares , representing an increase of 17.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 84.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,548K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,559K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 21.39% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,515K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,070K shares , representing an increase of 29.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 15.08% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.