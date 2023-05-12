Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Hecla Mining (HL)

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded their outlook for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from Buy to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.87% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hecla Mining is 7.31. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $8.66. The average price target represents an increase of 35.87% from its latest reported closing price of 5.38.

The projected annual revenue for Hecla Mining is 793MM, an increase of 8.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 514 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hecla Mining. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HL is 0.18%, an increase of 28.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.72% to 442,706K shares. The put/call ratio of HL is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 60,912K shares representing 10.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,225K shares, representing an increase of 9.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HL by 10.65% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 31,423K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,565K shares, representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HL by 13.70% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 18,849K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,732K shares, representing an increase of 16.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HL by 35.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,561K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,481K shares, representing an increase of 6.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HL by 38.86% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 14,965K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,391K shares, representing a decrease of 9.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HL by 4.20% over the last quarter.

Hecla Mining Background Information

Founded in 1891,Hecla Mining Company is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Quebec, Canada, the Company owns a number of exploration properties and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

