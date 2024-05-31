Cantor Fitzgerald Adjusts Stake in Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms (GB:SCE) has released an update.

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe has significantly altered its stake in Surface Transforms PLC, crossing a threshold on May 24, 2024, which resulted in a change from a previous holding of 12.85% to a current total of 5.86% of voting rights. This major change in shareholding was officially notified to the company on May 28, 2024. The financial instruments involved in this transaction have not been detailed, but the total number of direct voting rights now held by Cantor Fitzgerald Europe is 58,704,872.

