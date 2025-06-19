Cantor Boosts Rocket Lab Target to Street-High $35

Aerospace and defense corporation Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB) recently received a significant analyst boost when Cantor Fitzgerald increased its target price for the space company to a street-high $35. The upgrade follows several recent positive initiatives by the company, as it continues to impress with its strategic advancements, upcoming pipeline, and proven track record.

The company's ongoing favorable technical positioning adds to the positive analyst sentiment. Shares of RKLB are consolidating above critical support at nearly $25. Further consolidation before re-testing $30 could be the energy the stock needs to build before staging a more sustainable all-time high breakout.

Let's not forget that Neutron's maiden test flight is scheduled for the second half of this year, so anticipation of that is likely to begin building as we move deeper into summer and the second half of the year.

Cantor Fitzgerald Sees Double-Digit Upside for RKLB

Cantor Fitzgerald has consistently maintained a bullish outlook on Rocket Lab USA. Recently, the firm reaffirmed its Overweight rating and raised its price target to $35.00 from $29.00 on June 10, 2025. This upgrade reflected a 22% potential increase in their price target, signaling strong and growing confidence in Rocket Lab’s growth trajectory as a leader in the commercial space sector.

The price target boost and optimism come as Cantor Fitzgerald cited RKLB’s robust growth prospects in the commercial space sector. The firm highlighted Rocket Lab’s proven track record of 66 successful launches, its strategic advancements with the upcoming Neutron rocket, and recent acquisitions, such as Mynaric and Geost.

These acquisitions could bolster the capabilities of its end-to-end space systems.

Additionally, Cantor emphasized Rocket Lab’s competitive positioning against SpaceX and the potential benefits from U.S. government initiatives, such as President Trump’s Space Force, amid reported tensions between Trump and Elon Musk. The upgraded price target reflects confidence in Rocket Lab’s ability to leverage its $1.07 billion backlog and projected 31–33% revenue growth in FY2025, despite the stock trading at a premium.

Cantor isn’t alone in their bullish stance on Rocket Lab. In total, RKLB has 13 analyst ratings. Of the 13, one is a Strong Buy, seven are Buy ratings, and five are Hold ratings. Despite the company's extraordinary triple-digit gain over the previous year, the consensus price target still implies additional upside, with a consensus price target of $28.10. Roth Capital, along with Cantor Fitzgerald, has a street-high price target of $35 set.

Electron Continues to Deliver as Rocket Lab’s Launch Workhorse

While much of the spotlight is on the upcoming debut of Rocket Lab’s Neutron rocket, the company’s Electron vehicle continues to prove its value as a reliable and in-demand launch solution.

On June 16, Rocket Lab announced it has secured two dedicated missions for a confidential commercial customer, with the first launch, Symphony In The Stars, scheduled no earlier than June 20, 2025. This mission will launch from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand and place a single satellite into a 650km circular Earth orbit. A second mission, meeting similar requirements, is scheduled to launch before the end of the year.

Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck emphasized Electron’s role in providing responsive, tailored launch services, stating, " These newly added missions highlight Electron’s strengths, rapid turnaround, dedicated access, and flexibility for satellite operators."

With over 20 missions planned in 2025 and a perfect mission success rate so far this year, Electron continues to lead in the dedicated small launch market. Its growing cadence supports Rocket Lab’s expansion across both its New Zealand and Virginia launch sites, serving commercial, civil, and government customers alike.

