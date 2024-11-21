Canterra Minerals Unveils Promising AI-Driven Results

Canterra Minerals (TSE:CTM) has released an update.

Canterra Minerals has reported promising drill results at its Buchans Project, showcasing a successful partnership with VRIFY Technology’s AI-assisted mineral discovery platform. The recent drilling aligns with VRIFY AI’s predictive model, bolstering confidence in future exploration efforts and the potential of AI-generated targets.

