Canterra Minerals Unveils Promising AI-Driven Results

November 21, 2024 — 12:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Canterra Minerals (TSE:CTM) has released an update.

Canterra Minerals has reported promising drill results at its Buchans Project, showcasing a successful partnership with VRIFY Technology’s AI-assisted mineral discovery platform. The recent drilling aligns with VRIFY AI’s predictive model, bolstering confidence in future exploration efforts and the potential of AI-generated targets.

