Canterra Minerals Reports Promising Drilling Results

Canterra Minerals (TSE:CTM) has released an update.
Canterra Minerals has announced promising results from its initial drilling program at the Buchans Project in Newfoundland, highlighting significant copper equivalent mineralization. The project, which includes the advanced Lundberg deposit, benefits from low drilling costs and favorable infrastructure, positioning it for future resource expansion and development.
