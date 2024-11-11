Canterbury Resources Unveils Promising Copper-Gold Targets

Canterbury Resources Ltd. (AU:CBY) has released an update.

Canterbury Resources Ltd has announced promising results from its 2024 soil sampling and mapping program at the Peenam Project in Central Queensland, revealing a significant copper-gold anomaly over a 500m x 300m area. The findings suggest a large-scale mineralized porphyry system, prompting the company to plan and permit drill testing for 2025. This development positions Canterbury as a potential future player in the copper-gold sector, sparking interest in its upcoming exploration efforts.

