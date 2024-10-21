Canterbury Resources to Host Hybrid AGM in November

Canterbury Resources Ltd. (AU:CBY) has released an update.

Canterbury Resources Ltd. has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting will be held on November 21st as a hybrid event, allowing shareholders to attend either in person in Sydney or online. Shareholders are encouraged to vote online or by proxy before the deadline on November 19th. The meeting and associated voting are crucial to shareholder interests, with details accessible on the company’s website.

