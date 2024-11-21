Canterbury Resources Gains Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

Canterbury Resources Ltd. (AU:CBY) has released an update.

Canterbury Resources Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting, with strong support from shareholders. Key decisions included the re-election of directors and approval of options issuance, highlighting investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction. This outcome may interest investors looking for stable and growth-oriented opportunities in the market.

