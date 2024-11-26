Canterbury Resources Expands Director’s Options Portfolio

Canterbury Resources Ltd. (AU:CBY) has released an update.

Canterbury Resources Ltd. has issued new director options to Grant Craighead as part of their Employee Share and Option Plan, following shareholder approval. This move increases Craighead’s indirect holding by 800,000 options, signaling potential confidence in the company’s long-term value. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects on the company’s governance and future growth strategies.

