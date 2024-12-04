Canterbury Resources Director Increases Shareholding

Canterbury Resources Ltd. (AU:CBY) has released an update.
Canterbury Resources Ltd. has reported a change in director Grant Craighead’s shareholding, with the acquisition of 240,000 additional ordinary shares, increasing his direct holding to 2,354,347 shares. This on-market purchase reflects a growing confidence in the company’s prospects. Stakeholders in the financial markets may find this increase in insider ownership noteworthy.
