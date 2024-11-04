Canterbury Resources Director Increases Shareholding

Canterbury Resources Ltd. (AU:CBY) has released an update.

Canterbury Resources Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Director Grant Craighead purchasing an additional 200,000 shares directly, increasing his direct holdings to over 2.1 million shares. This move reflects a significant investment by Craighead, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact market perceptions and share value.

