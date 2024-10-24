News & Insights

Canterbury Resources and Rio Tinto Uncover Promising Mineralization in PNG

October 24, 2024 — 10:49 pm EDT

Canterbury Resources Ltd. (AU:CBY) has released an update.

Canterbury Resources Ltd., in partnership with Rio Tinto, has completed a successful core drilling program on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea, uncovering potential large-scale mineralization systems. The drilling tested porphyry and skarn targets, revealing evidence of chalcopyrite-molybdenite mineralization and distal skarn settings. Final assay results are expected by year-end, with further geological mapping planned to enhance future drilling strategies.

