Canterbury Resources and Rio Tinto Uncover Promising Mineralization in PNG

Canterbury Resources Ltd., in partnership with Rio Tinto, has completed a successful core drilling program on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea, uncovering potential large-scale mineralization systems. The drilling tested porphyry and skarn targets, revealing evidence of chalcopyrite-molybdenite mineralization and distal skarn settings. Final assay results are expected by year-end, with further geological mapping planned to enhance future drilling strategies.

