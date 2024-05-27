News & Insights

Stocks

Canterbury Resources Advances Copper Project

May 27, 2024 — 07:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Canterbury Resources Ltd. (AU:CBY) has released an update.

Canterbury Resources Ltd. has announced the resumption of drilling at the Briggs Copper Project in Central Queensland, with a focus on high-grade mineralisation to enhance the project’s resource confidence and inform a Scoping Study later this year. The exploration is fully funded by joint venture partners, with Alma Metals managing the project and working to increase its equity. The drilling program aims to expand the known large-scale copper resource and contribute to mine planning and metallurgical testing.

For further insights into AU:CBY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.