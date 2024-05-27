Canterbury Resources Advances Copper Project

Canterbury Resources Ltd. (AU:CBY) has released an update.

Canterbury Resources Ltd. has announced the resumption of drilling at the Briggs Copper Project in Central Queensland, with a focus on high-grade mineralisation to enhance the project’s resource confidence and inform a Scoping Study later this year. The exploration is fully funded by joint venture partners, with Alma Metals managing the project and working to increase its equity. The drilling program aims to expand the known large-scale copper resource and contribute to mine planning and metallurgical testing.

