Canterbury Park vs. High Roller: Which Casino Stock Is the Better Buy?

In the gaming sector, Canterbury Park Holding Corporation CPHC and High Roller Technologies, Inc. ROLR represent two distinctly different operating models. Over the past six, High Roller shares have gained 30.2%, comfortably outpacing Canterbury Park’s 6% decline. Both companies outpace the sub-industry’s 29.2% decline. However, superior stock performance alone does not necessarily signal a better investment.



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Stock price movements often reflect near-term sentiment, momentum trading and thematic enthusiasm around online gaming. For a more grounded investment view, it is critical to assess each company’s operating model, revenue drivers, scalability and exposure to regulatory and macroeconomic risks.

Gaming Sector Overview & Outlook

The broader gaming industry is undergoing a structural transformation, with digital platforms rapidly gaining share over traditional, location-based gaming. The global iGaming market is projected to expand significantly, supported by rising internet penetration, mobile adoption and gradual regulatory liberalization across jurisdictions.

At the same time, the sector remains highly sensitive to discretionary consumer spending, regulatory shifts and competitive intensity. Companies with scalable digital platforms and strong user acquisition capabilities are positioned to benefit from long-term growth, while traditional operators must increasingly rely on diversification and experiential offerings to remain competitive.

CPHC’s Land-Based & Diversified Model

Canterbury Park operates a hybrid model centered on land-based gaming and entertainment. Its core revenue streams include casino operations, pari-mutuel wagering, food and beverage, and real estate development. Notably, casino operations account for a majority of revenues, highlighting the importance of on-site visitation and customer traffic.

The company’s strategy increasingly emphasizes diversification through real estate development initiatives, such as Canterbury Commons, which aims to create a mixed-use destination combining residential, entertainment and hospitality assets.

Recent results reflect both progress and challenges. While fourth-quarter 2025 revenues rose modestly and adjusted EBITDA improved, the full-year performance declined due to competitive pressures and fewer racing days.

Canterbury’s model provides relatively stable, asset-backed cash flows and long-term value creation through real estate. However, it remains exposed to regional competition, regulatory constraints and shifts in consumer behavior toward online alternatives.

ROLR’s Digital-First Growth Strategy

In contrast, High Roller represents a digital-native, growth-oriented iGaming platform. The company offers more than 6,000 online casino games across multiple markets, leveraging proprietary technology, marketing expertise and partnerships to acquire and retain users.

Its business model is inherently scalable, with growth driven by player acquisition, geographic expansion and multi-brand deployment. The company’s strategy includes entering regulated markets and launching products, including prediction markets and sportsbook offerings.

Despite this growth potential, financial performance remains volatile. Revenues declined in 2025 due to market exits, though profitability improved through cost controls and operational efficiency.

High Roller also faces elevated risks, typical of early-stage digital operators, including regulatory uncertainty, reliance on third-party providers, intense competition and variability in gaming outcomes due to chance-driven dynamics.

Macro & Competitive Considerations

The divergence between the two companies highlights broader industry dynamics. Land-based operators like Canterbury Park benefit from tangible assets and diversified revenue streams but face slower growth and increasing competition from online platforms. Meanwhile, digital operators such as High Roller offer higher growth potential but come with greater earnings volatility and execution risks.

Regulation remains a key swing factor. Expansion of legalized online gaming could significantly benefit High Roller’s addressable market, while also intensifying competition for traditional operators. Conversely, stricter regulations or taxation could disproportionately impact digital platforms.

Final Takeaway: Balancing Growth & Stability

Canterbury Park offers a more stable and diversified business model anchored by physical assets and real estate development, but its growth trajectory appears moderate and tied to regional dynamics. High Roller, conversely, provides exposure to the rapidly expanding iGaming segment, with significant upside potential but higher operational and regulatory risks.

Given the current industry landscape, risk-tolerant investors may find High Roller’s digital growth story compelling, while conservative investors may prefer the relative stability and asset backing of Canterbury Park. However, uncertainties around regulation, competition and consumer spending suggest that a cautious approach may be warranted for both names until clearer earnings momentum emerges.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.