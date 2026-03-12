Canterbury Park Q4 Loss Narrows Y/Y as Casino Revenues Rise

Shares of Canterbury Park Holding Corporation CPHC have gained 2% since reporting results for the fourth quarter of 2025. This compares with the S&P 500 index’s 0.7% decline over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has inched up 0.3% against the S&P 500’s 0.8% fall.

Earnings & Revenue Performance

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Canterbury Park reported net revenues of $12.4 million, up 3.9% from $12 million in the year-ago quarter. The company posted a net loss of $390,000, or 8 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $1.2 million, or 25 cents per share, in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased 52.8% to $2.3 million from $1.5 million a year earlier. For 2025, however, net revenues declined 3.2% to $59.6 million from $61.6 million in 2024. The company recorded a net loss of $529,000 against net income of $2.1 million in the previous year due to a $1.7-million gain on a land transfer recognized in 2024 that did not recur in 2025.

Other Key Business Metrics

Revenue growth in the fourth quarter was driven primarily by the company’s casino segment. Casino revenues rose 5.4% year over year to $9.5 million, reflecting higher table-game traffic, although results were partially offset by a lower-than-average hold during the period.

Food and beverage revenues also inched up 0.7% year over year to $1.05 million as the company continued to benefit from attendance and events at its facility. In contrast, pari-mutuel revenues slipped 1.5% from the prior year to $1.1 million due to fewer races across the country. Other revenues declined 1% to about $811,000.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter were largely stable, rising 0.3% year over year to $12.1 million. The modest increase reflected higher purse expenses tied to casino revenue growth, and increased advertising and marketing spending to expand the customer base. These increases were partially offset by reductions in personnel-related costs, and repair and maintenance expenses. Salaries and benefits — the company’s largest cost category — rose 1.1%, indicating ongoing efforts to improve labor efficiency.

Management Commentary

President and chief executive officer, Randy Sampson, characterized 2025 as a transformational year for Canterbury Park as the company advances its strategy to diversify revenue streams and develop its surrounding real estate assets. He noted that the fourth-quarter performance reflected typical seasonal trends but benefited from increased visitation and stronger casino activity.

Management emphasized initiatives aimed at boosting casino traffic, including expanded VIP programs and enhanced advertising and marketing efforts. These measures, along with relatively flat operating expenses, contributed to the strong year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA during the quarter.

Beyond gaming operations, the company is continuing to build out its broader entertainment and hospitality ecosystem around Canterbury Commons, a mixed-use development surrounding the racetrack property. The long-term strategy centers on transforming the site into a regional destination featuring residential, entertainment, hospitality and commercial offerings.

Factors Influencing the Quarter

Several operational factors shaped the quarter’s results. Casino performance benefited from increased table-game traffic, though the impacts were partly offset by variability in gaming hold percentages. Meanwhile, pari-mutuel revenues were pressured by fewer race events nationally, highlighting the segment’s sensitivity to broader racing schedules.

Depreciation and amortization expenses rose 11.5% year over year due to the completion of several capital improvement projects over the past year. In addition, the company recorded a net loss from equity investments tied primarily to its share of depreciation, amortization and interest expenses from real estate joint ventures. However, the loss narrowed from the previous year, as leasing activity improved in one of the projects.

Development & Strategic Initiatives

Real estate development continues to be a key pillar of Canterbury Park’s long-term growth strategy. Management reported strong progress in residential and commercial projects within the Canterbury Commons development.

Residential occupancy across the portfolio has reached approximately 84%, with the Omry Senior Apartments nearly fully leased at 99% occupancy. The Triple Crown Residences developments are also seeing strong leasing activity, with Phase II about 94% leased and Phase I roughly 67% leased.

On the commercial side, a newly completed 28,000-square-foot office building within the Winners Circle development is currently 66% leased, with negotiations underway that could increase occupancy to about 80%. A recently opened entertainment and dining venue, Boardwalk Kitchen & Bar, has also generated strong consumer interest and engagement.

Construction is progressing on a 19,000-capacity outdoor amphitheater operated by Live Nation, scheduled to open in June 2026. The venue is expected to host 40 concerts during its inaugural season and is intended to serve as a major attraction for the broader Canterbury Commons destination.

Other Developments

Canterbury Park also highlighted the strength of its balance sheet and liquidity position. The company ended the fourth quarter with more than $17 million in cash and short-term investments, along with approximately $20 million in tax increment financing receivables. Management noted that Canterbury Park carries no debt and continues to invest in real estate joint ventures that are expected to unlock additional value from its 140-acre development site surrounding the racetrack.

