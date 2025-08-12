Canterbury Park Q2 Earnings Fall Y/Y on Lower Revenues, Higher Costs

Shares of Canterbury Park Holding Corporation CPHC have declined 2.8% since reporting results for the second quarter of 2025. This compares unfavorably with the S&P 500 index’s 0.8% growth over the same time frame. Over the past month, the CPHC stock has fallen 5.6%, while the S&P 500 has advanced 2.3%.

The company reported second-quarter 2025 net revenues of $15.7 million, a 3.3% decrease from $16.2 million in the year-ago period. Net loss came in at $327,000, reversing from net income of $338,000 last year. Diluted earnings per share were at a loss of 6 cents compared to earnings of 7 cents in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA fell 22.2% to $1.87 million, with the margin declining to 12% from 14.9% a year earlier. The drop in profitability was led by lower revenues across major business segments and higher marketing costs.

Other Key Business Metrics

Casino revenues declined 3.6% year over year to $9.49 million, with table games collections and poker collections both down amid heightened competition. Pari-mutuel revenues dropped 12.9% to $2.26 million, pressured by fewer live race days (14 in 2025 versus 17 last year) and reduced simulcast wagering. Food and beverage sales edged down 1.6% to $2.07 million, reflecting softer casino activity and fewer race days. Offsetting these declines, other revenues rose 11.4% to $1.85 million, buoyed by strong admission receipts for special events.

Operating expenses increased 1% year over year to $15.23 million, driven by higher salaries, advertising and marketing outlays tied to new casino promotions, and increased professional fees, partially offset by lower purse expenses. Loss from equity investments widened to $1.39 million from $1.17 million, reflecting depreciation, amortization and interest costs from joint ventures.

Management Commentary

CEO Randy Sampson emphasized ongoing initiatives to recalibrate and expand casino marketing programs to attract high-value guests, as well as renovations to horse racing facilities that aim to enhance the racing experience. The events business saw record attendance at several 2025 events, with plans to broaden the lineup of large-scale offerings.

Management reiterated its focus on unlocking value from the Canterbury Commons real estate development, which it views as central to transforming the property into a premier regional live, work and entertainment destination. The company highlighted a debt-free balance sheet, with nearly $17 million in cash and short-term investments, and about $20 million in TIF receivables expected to begin generating payments in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Factors Influencing the Headline Numbers

Revenue softness stemmed mainly from competitive pressures in the casino segment and weather-related cancellations that trimmed live racing and pari-mutuel revenues. The year-over-year drop in the adjusted EBITDA margin reflected not only the revenue declines but also increased spending on marketing campaigns aimed at reversing traffic and wagering declines. Higher professional fees and regulatory costs from the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority pressured margins.

The company indicated confidence that marketing investments and facility improvements will begin to yield benefits in the second half of the year and beyond, supported by additional special events and continued real estate development progress.

Other Developments

During the second quarter of 2025, the Canterbury Commons development made notable progress. A 19,000-seat amphitheater, to be operated by Live Nation, is nearing completion. Leasing momentum continued at residential projects, with Phase II of the Triple Crown Residences reaching 95% occupancy and the Omry senior apartments 95% leased. Additionally, the Boardwalk Kitchen & Bar opened in late June, receiving a strong initial reception. A new road adjacent to the amphitheater is nearly complete, expected to unlock 25 acres for development. Construction is underway on a 28,000-square-foot commercial office building, 66% pre-leased, with occupancy targeted for the third quarter of 2025.

Management continues to evaluate uses for approximately 50 acres of remaining undeveloped land, with the potential for office, retail, hotel and restaurant projects. A market study is in progress to determine optimal utilization, to be incorporated into a new master plan in partnership with the City of Shakopee.

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (CPHC)

