Canterbury Park Q1 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Events, Development Drive

Shares of Canterbury Park Holding Corporation CPHC have gained 0.5% since reporting first-quarter 2026 results, marginally ahead of the S&P 500 index’s 0.1% return. However, the stock has underperformed over the past month, rising 1.7% compared with the S&P 500’s 5% advance.

Canterbury Park reported first-quarter 2026 net revenues of $13.5 million, up 2.8% from $13.1 million in the prior-year quarter. The company posted net income of $170,000, or 3 cents per diluted share, against a net loss of $299,000, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA climbed 35.6% year over year to $2.8 million. Revenue growth was driven by higher food and beverage sales, and stronger event-related business, while lower operating expenses and reduced equity investment losses supported profitability improvements.

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Revenue Trends Across Business Segments

Casino revenues, Canterbury Park’s largest revenue contributor, increased 0.5% year over year to $9.24 million in the first quarter. Management said growth reflected increased visitation and higher spending per visit, although unusually low table game hold percentages in March tempered stronger gains. Poker revenues declined to $2.82 million from $2.9 million, while table games revenues rose to $6.42 million from $6.29 million.

Pari-mutuel revenues declined 5.6% year over year to $1.02 million due to fewer simulcast race days nationwide during the quarter. Simulcast revenues fell to $719,000 from $781,000 in the prior-year period.

Food and beverage revenues posted strongest growth among operating segments, rising 13.8% to $1.85 million. The company attributed the increase to higher visitation tied to large-scale special events and the rollout of a point-of-sale system that improved service speed and transaction volume. Other revenues, which include admissions, sponsorships and space rentals, increased 12.5% to $1.4 million, supported by higher admissions revenues from expanded event activity.

Expense Management & Profitability

Total operating expenses edged down 0.3% year over year to $12.45 million despite inflationary pressures and higher event-related activity. Salaries and benefits expenses decreased 4% to $6.06 million as the company continued implementing labor-efficiency initiatives. However, depreciation and amortization expenses rose 12.6% to $1.05 million due to recently completed capital improvement projects. Other operating expenses also increased 8.9%, reflecting higher property taxes and promoter fees tied to the expanding special events business.

The company’s loss from equity investments narrowed to $1.22 million from $1.57 million in the prior-year period, helped by higher leasing rates at the Doran Canterbury joint ventures. Management noted that the losses remain largely attributable to non-cash depreciation, amortization and interest expenses associated with the developments.

The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 21.1% from 16% in the prior-year quarter, underscoring the impacts of revenue growth and tighter cost controls.

Management Commentary & Development Activity

President and chief executive officer Randy Sampson said the company’s diversification initiatives and entertainment expansion strategy continued to drive operating momentum. He highlighted strong event traffic, growing residential occupancy within Canterbury Commons developments and improving leasing trends across commercial properties.

Management pointed to several major development milestones, including the upcoming opening of a 19,000-capacity amphitheater operated by Live Nation Entertainment. The venue is expected to host more than 40 concerts during its inaugural season beginning in June 2026, with artists like Chris Stapleton, Guns N’ Roses and Dave Matthews Band already scheduled. The company expects the amphitheater to increase visitation to its gaming, food and beverage, and entertainment operations.

Canterbury also reported that Phase II of the Triple Crown Residences development reached approximately 94% leased occupancy following refinancing completed in January 2026, while a newly completed 28,000-square-foot office building within the Winners Circle development is already 80% leased.

Liquidity & Financial Position

The company ended the quarter with $16.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, up from $15.8 million at the end of 2025. Canterbury remained debt-free and had no outstanding borrowings under its $5-million revolving credit facility. Management said liquidity exceeded $17 million at the quarter-end and reiterated confidence that available cash, investments and operating cash flow would support ongoing operations and planned development expenditure over the next year.

Other Developments

In the first quarter, Canterbury contributed $1.47 million to the Doran Canterbury II joint venture to support refinancing activities intended to lower interest expenses. The company also continued advancing the Canterbury Commons mixed-use development project, including infrastructure work tied to tax increment financing agreements with the city of Shakopee. Management said that it expects additional distributions related to its more than $20-million tax increment financing receivable during 2026.

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