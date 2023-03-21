Canterbury Park Holding (CPHC) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Canterbury Park Holding said on March 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $26.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.04%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.69%, the lowest has been 0.92%, and the highest has been 2.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=131).

The current dividend yield is 1.55 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canterbury Park Holding. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 20.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPHC is 0.34%, an increase of 18.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.09% to 2,332K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 770K shares representing 15.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 769K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPHC by 41.32% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 394K shares representing 8.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPHC by 26.37% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 326K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 327K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPHC by 25.56% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 206K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPHC by 31.96% over the last quarter.

GCASX - The Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund holds 190K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPHC by 29.66% over the last quarter.

Canterbury Park Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation owns and operates Canterbury Park Racetrack and Card Casino in Shakopee, Minnesota, the only thoroughbred and quarter horse racing facility in the State. The Company generally offers live racing from May to September. The Card Casino hosts card games 24 hours a day, seven days a week, dealing both poker and table games. The Company also conducts year-round wagering on simulcast horse racing and hosts a variety of other entertainment and special events at its Shakopeefacility. The Company is redeveloping 140 acres of underutilized land surrounding the Racetrack in a project known as Canterbury Commons™. The Company is pursuing several mixed-use development opportunities for this land, directly and through joint ventures.

