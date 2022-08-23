Canterbury Park Holding Corporation's (NASDAQ:CPHC) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Canterbury Park Holding's (NASDAQ:CPHC) stock is up by a considerable 5.7% over the past month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Canterbury Park Holding's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Canterbury Park Holding is:

19% = US$13m ÷ US$67m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.19 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Canterbury Park Holding's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To start with, Canterbury Park Holding's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 23%. This probably goes some way in explaining Canterbury Park Holding's significant 21% net income growth over the past five years amongst other factors. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Canterbury Park Holding's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 2.9%.

NasdaqGM:CPHC Past Earnings Growth August 23rd 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Canterbury Park Holding is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Canterbury Park Holding Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The three-year median payout ratio for Canterbury Park Holding is 25%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 75%. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Canterbury Park Holding is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Moreover, Canterbury Park Holding is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of six years of paying a dividend.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Canterbury Park Holding's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth.

